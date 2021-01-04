India comes to UNSC with strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, says Tirumurti

04 January 2021 23:13 IST

India was approaching its two year term on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with “a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism”, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN , T.S. Tirumurti said on Monday. The ambassador was speaking at a ceremony to install the national flags of countries who will be UNSC members for the 2021-22 period.

“India comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy representing 1/6th of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development,” Mr Tirumurti said.

He said India would be a voice for the developing world and use its tenure to foster “human-centric and inclusive” solutions to issues of peace and security.

“We will not shy away from raising our voice against the common enemies of humanity like terrorism,” Mr Tirumurti said, highlighting India’s priorities at the Security Council.

“Peace-keeping, peace-building, maritime security, women and youth, especially in conflict situations, and technology with a human face, will receive our attention while on the Council,” he said.

Mr Tirumurti quoted Swami Vivekananda and the idea of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (universal family).

“We look forward to our collective pursuit for an ideal where the World is One Family, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’,” he said.

Monday’s ceremony was opened by the special representative of Kazakhstan, which instituted the ceremony in 2018.

The new incoming members whose flags were installed this year are: India, Ireland, Mexico, Kenya and Norway. The UNSC is comprised of its five permanent members: the UK, US, Russia, France and China. Estonia, Niger, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Tunisia and Vietnam are its other current non-permanent members.

India has for long sought a permanent seat at the Security Council. The reform of the Council is driven by intergovernmental negotiations, which are under the aegis of the General Assembly. However, India’s two year term on the Council would be another opportunity to demonstrate why it was important to have a Council that was more “representative and reflective of contemporary realities,” Mr Tirumurti told The Hindu last week.