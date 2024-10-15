GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, Colombia sign audio-visual co-production pact

It will enable Indian and Colombian film producers to utilise a platform for collaboration on various facets of film-making

Published - October 15, 2024 10:07 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister L. Murugan with Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia to India during signing of MoU on Audiovisual Co-production, in New Delhi on October 15, 2024. Photo: X/@Murugan_MoS

Union Minister L. Murugan with Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia to India during signing of MoU on Audiovisual Co-production, in New Delhi on October 15, 2024. Photo: X/@Murugan_MoS

India and Columbia have signed the audio-visual co-production agreement which will enable Indian and Colombian film producers to utilise a platform for collaboration on various facets of film-making, according to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The agreement was signed by Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan and Jorge Enrique Rojas Rodriguez, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Colombia to India.

Colombia is the 17th country to sign such an agreement with India. “The agreement between India and Columbia is expected to benefit producers from both the countries in pooling their creative, artistic, technical, financial and marketing resources for the co-production. It will also lead to exchange of art and culture and create goodwill among the people of both the countries thereby boosting cultural ties,” said the Ministry.

“Since the agreement is expected to boost the use of Indian locales for shooting, it will increase the visibility/prospects of India as a preferred film shooting destination across the globe and will lead to the inflow of foreign exchange into the country. The agreement will also lead to the transparent funding of film production and will boost export of Indian films into the Colombian market,” it said.

  

The co-production agreements signed so far seek to achieve economic, cultural and diplomatic goals. For film-makers, the key attraction of a treaty co-production is that it qualifies as a national production in each of the partner nations and can avail benefits that are available to the local film and television industry in each country. Benefits accruing from such agreements include government financial assistance, tax concessions and inclusion in domestic television broadcast quotas, said the Ministry.

Published - October 15, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Related Topics

India / summit / soundtrack & audio

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.