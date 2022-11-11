India closely monitoring security situation in war-torn Afghanistan: Diplomat tells U.N.

Ambassador R. Ravindra said India, as a neighbour and a long-standing partner of Afghanistan, has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability to the country

India has told the United Nations that it is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan as it has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Addressing the UNGA Plenary Meeting on Afghanistan on November 10, India’s Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador R. Ravindra said that in the recent past, terrorist attacks have targeted public spaces such as places of worship and educational institutes, especially of minorities.

“India is closely monitoring the security situation in Afghanistan and is actively engaged with the international community on issues related to Afghanistan,” Mr. Ravindra said.

“This is a concerning trend and India strongly condemns the targeting of innocent civilians. The attack at the diplomatic premises of the Russian Federation is highly condemnable,” he said.

He said India that as a neighbour and a long-standing partner of Afghanistan, it has direct stakes in ensuring the return of peace and stability to the country.

Mr. Ravindra said the Security Council Monitoring Team is expected to continue to report on terrorist groups using the war-torn country as a base to target other nations.

He said that the collective approach of the international community relating to Afghanistan has been articulated by the Security Council Resolution 2593 adopted during India’s Presidency of the Council in August 2021.

The resolution unequivocally demands that the territory of Afghanistan should not be used for sheltering, training, planning or financing terrorist acts, specifically terrorist individuals and entities proscribed by the U.N. Security Council, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad, he explained.

“India notes the useful role that UNSC Monitoring Team has played and expects them to continue to monitor and report on all terrorist groups that might use Afghanistan as a base to target other countries,” he said.

The findings of the 30th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team concerning ISIL Da’esh, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban and associated individuals and entities indicated the continuing presence and activities of foreign groups in Afghanistan and its border areas.

In the report, it is noted that Al-Qaeda continues to have ties with the Taliban and that it enjoys freedom of movement in the country.

During the UNGA meeting, a draft resolution on the situation in Afghanistan, introduced by Germany, was adopted by a by a recorded vote, with 116 in favour, none against and ten abstentions, including by China, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia and Zimbabwe.

The elements in the draft resolution have set forth common concerns, the priorities, and asks of the international community, he noted.

He said that linked to the issue of terrorism is the menace of drug trafficking.

“We have recently seized big shipments of drugs at our ports and in the high seas off our coasts. It is important for strengthening international cooperation to disrupt and dismantle these trafficking networks,” he said.

He stressed that India’s main priorities in Afghanistan include providing immediate humanitarian assistance for the Afghans, formation of a truly inclusive and representative government, combating terrorism and drug trafficking and preserving the rights of women, children, and minorities.

Voicing concern at the unfolding humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Mr. Ravindra said that in response to the humanitarian needs of the Afghans, as well as to the urgent appeals made by the United Nations, in the last several months, India has dispatched several shipments of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

These include 40,000 metric tonnes of wheat, and about 50 tonnes of medical aid consisting of essential lifesaving medicines, anti-TB medicines, 500,000 doses of COVID vaccine, medical/surgical items and 28 tonnes of disaster relief aid.

The consignments were handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul, the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and other UN specialised agencies including WFP and UNOCHA.

In order to closely monitor and coordinate the efforts of various stakeholders for the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance and in continuation of India’s engagement with the Afghan people, an Indian technical team has also been deployed at its Embassy in Kabul.

Mr. Ravindra noted that on the political front, India continues to call for an inclusive dispensation in Afghanistan, which represents all sections of the Afghan society.

“A broad-based, inclusive, and representative formation is necessary for long-term peace and stability in Afghanistan,” he added.