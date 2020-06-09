India, China undertake limited disengagement of troops along LAC

NEW DELHI

09 June 2020 18:30 IST

The limited disengagement of troops comes days after the Senior Military Commander-level talks on June 6 to end the tensions

Indian and Chinese troops began partial disengagement from the some of the standoff points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, defence sources said on June 9. Major General-level talks are scheduled on June 10 where further steps would be discussed.

Also read: A phantom called the Line of Actual Control

“Partial deinduction has happened from some points in Galwan area and Hot Springs area. Chinese side removed some of the tents and some troops and vehicles have been moved back,” sources said. This comes days after the Senior Military Commander-level talks on June 6 to end the tensions.

Advertising

Advertising

Finger 4 area in Pangong Tso is a contentious area and will take sometime to be resolved, sources said. This will likely be taken up at the Lieutenant General level at a later stage if needed.

Also read: LAC standoff | Infrastructure work in India-China border areas to continue despite row

Tensions between the two sides have continued for more than a month, and serious skirmishes were reported between the Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers at several points of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakhand Sikkim since May 5, where China is understood to have made significant incursions, and the Indian Army has also bolstered its positions. All through the period, communications between local commanders continued.