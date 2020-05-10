India, China troops face off at Naku La in Sikkim, several injured

Troops of India and China were involved in a face-off at Naku La in North Sikkim which resulted in injuries to several soldiers on both sides, Army sources said. The incident occurred on Saturday.
“Incident of face-off took place between the troops and, as a result of aggressive behaviour, minor injuries took place on both the sides. Troops disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level,” Army sources said on Sunday.
Also read: Analysis | South Asia unveils India-China balancing act during COVID-19
Temporary and short duration face-offs occur as boundaries are not resolved, sources said and troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols.
Such an incident had occurred after a long time, sources added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism