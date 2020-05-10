India, China troops face off at Naku La in Sikkim, several injured

Troops of India and China were involved in a face-off at Naku La in North Sikkim which resulted in injuries to several soldiers on both sides, Army sources said. The incident occurred on Saturday.

“Incident of face-off took place between the troops and, as a result of aggressive behaviour, minor injuries took place on both the sides. Troops disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level,” Army sources said on Sunday.

Temporary and short duration face-offs occur as boundaries are not resolved, sources said and troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols.

Such an incident had occurred after a long time, sources added.