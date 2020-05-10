National

India, China troops face off at Naku La in Sikkim, several injured

Photo for representation.

Photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: Kagenmi/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Troops disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level, Army sources said

Troops of India and China were involved in a face-off at Naku La in North Sikkim which resulted in injuries to several soldiers on both sides, Army sources said. The incident occurred on Saturday.

“Incident of face-off took place between the troops and, as a result of aggressive behaviour, minor injuries took place on both the sides. Troops disengaged after dialogue and interaction at local level,” Army sources said on Sunday.

Also read: Analysis | South Asia unveils India-China balancing act during COVID-19

Temporary and short duration face-offs occur as boundaries are not resolved, sources said and troops resolve such issues mutually as per established protocols.

Such an incident had occurred after a long time, sources added.

Letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 10, 2020 12:03:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-china-troops-face-off-at-naku-la-in-sikkim-several-injured/article31548893.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY