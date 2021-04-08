India, China to hold 11th round of Corps Commander talks on Friday

NEW DELHI:

08 April 2021 12:43 IST

The talks, to be held at Chushul, will take forward the next phase of disengagement in Eastern Ladakh.

India and China are scheduled to hold the 11th round of Corps Commander talks on Friday to take forward the next phase of disengagement in Eastern Ladakh.

The talks will be held at Chushul and are scheduled to begin at 10.30 a.m., a defence source said on Thursday.

In February, the two sides completed the first phase of disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso and within 48 hours held the 10th round of talks to take forward the process during which they agreed to push for a mutually acceptable solution of remaining issues in a “steady and orderly” manner to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. However, there has been no progress for disengagement at Gogra and Hotsprings.

Advertising

Advertising

With disengagement now complete at Pangong Tso, the focus of the talks will be to work out a phased disengagement plan for the other friction areas in Eastern Ladakh. These include Gogra, Hot Springs, Depsang and Demchok.