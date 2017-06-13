‘India-China ties are improving’

India’s decision to skip the China-led Belt and Road Forum (BRF) is an isolated event, which will not have a major impact on the “steadily improving” India-China ties over the past three years, says a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader.

In an interview with The Hindu on the sidelines of a forum of political parties and think tanks of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) grouping, organised by the Communist Party of China (CPC), BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav said: “There is no reason to think that our non-participation in the Belt and Road Forum is going to be a major setback in the relationship [with China]. Our non-participation in the BRF was essentially because of certain sovereignty related questions. The Chinese side is well aware of our concerns or objections to that. But you should also know that before the BRF and after, we have been together in many forums. We have now become full members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). The BRF was an exception.”

A unique case

Asked to comment on Japan and Vietnam’s participation in BRF, despite serious differences on sovereignty issues with China, Mr. Madhav said that India’s case was unique as it also involved a “third country” — a veiled reference to Pakistan.

“This argument does not apply to India. Countries you have been talking about have certain issues with China. In our case we have issues with a third country. Here, we cannot make a statement to the third country that we are foregoing our claim over our sovereign territory. So there is no comparison between the two issues. Our stand we believe is [a reflection of a] very well thought out position. We respect the stand taken by other countries, but other countries should also appreciate the stand taken by us.”

Mr. Madhav stressed that, “No country in the world can afford to ignore sovereignty questions.”

He added: “China raises serious objections when it feels its sovereignty is impinged upon. There are a number of instances when China has raised objections from its own perspectives. Sovereignty issues do form an important part of bilateral relations, and countries will keep those sentiments in mind. Certain national sentiments have to be taken into account for the success of any partnership.”

Regarding the impact of China’s decision to impose a “technical hold” on imposing a U.N. ban on Jaish-e-Mohammad chief, Masood Azhar, as well as stalling, so far, India’s entry into the 48-nation Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the BJP general secretary said: “We have made our position on all these issues clear. Our positions are based on very valid and principled grounds. We hope that the countries concerned will appreciate that.” But, pointing to the “big picture,” Mr. Madhav underscored that India’s relations with China “are good and we are cooperating at various levels.”

Trump presidency

On the impact on India of the changes in the United States during the unfolding presidency of Donald Trump, Mr. Madhav said: “As far as the United States is concerned, it has a new leadership. That leadership has a different vision. [We will] wait and watch, but the U.S. is an important partner for India. Prime Minister Modi is going to visit the U.S. soon. We hope that our bilateral relations will move further ahead.”

Asked if India has to step up its multi-vectored diplomacy in view of the emergence of a multipolar world, amid signs of an inward-looking approach pursued by Washington, Mr. Madhav said: “Prime Minster Modi has already engaged with different important countries in the world. In fact, for us, the country’s size hardly matters. The Prime Minister became the first person to visit small countries such the Indian Ocean island nations. We recognise the importance of all countries, but we also recognise that in a multipolar world, India has to be part of different kinds of alliances. You cannot have alliance with one side and stay away from the other. To suit its interests, India will continue to partner with all the countries. That is the way forward for us.”

Afghan issue

Referring to Afghanistan, Mr. Madhav said that India “had a well laid out approach” towards Kabul. “Our foreign policy approach to Afghanistan is not new; it has been there for so many years, even with the previous regime also. We are basically continuing with the policy with necessary nuances. I think we are on the right track, but settling that country is the responsibility of many countries especially Afghanistan’s eastern neighbour. It also has a lot of responsibility in allowing Afghanistan to settle down to allow its democratic systems to grow and flourish.”