India, China share ‘perspectives’ on ‘complete disengagement’ in 21st Corps Commander talks

February 21, 2024 10:21 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The 21st round of Corps Commander talks between India and China held on Monday failed to make progress in further disengagement in eastern Ladakh.

A statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday said that building on previous rounds seeking “complete disengagement” in remaining areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, both sides “shared their perspectives“ in the talks held in a “friendly and cordial atmosphere”.

“The 21st round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on February 19, 2024. The discussions built on the previous rounds, seeking complete disengagement in the remaining areas along the LAC in eastern Ladakh as an essential basis for restoration of peace and tranquillity in the India-China border areas,” the MEA statement said.

The MEA said that the two sides agreed to maintain communication on the way ahead through the relevant military and diplomatic mechanisms. “They also committed to maintain peace and tranquillity on the ground in the border areas in the interim,” the statement added.

Speaking of the situation on the northern borders with China, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande had said last month that the situation was “stable but sensitive.”

“We continue to talk to find a solution to address the balance issues between the two sides. Operational preparedness is very high, and deployment is both robust and balanced..,” he had said.

After the beginning of the stand-off in eastern Ladakh in April 2020, India and China had deployed thousands of troops along the LAC. The troops largely continue to remain deployed with the disengagement and de-escalation still incomplete. Both sides have over 50,000 troops in the area.

