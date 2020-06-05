India, China hold diplomatic talks amid border tensions

05 June 2020 20:29 IST

On Saturday, military level talks will be held by two Lieutenant Generals with the hope of defusing the tensions.

India and China on Friday held talks between their foreign ministries and agreed to follow a consensus that differences should not become disputes, in the highest-level diplomatic engagement since tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) erupted in early May.

It is understood that the current situation along the LAC was discussed. On Saturday, military level talks will be held by two Lieutenant Generals with the hope of defusing the tensions, with stand-off situations and heavy deployments reported in at least four spots on the LAC.

On Friday, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the Ministry of External Affairs Naveen Srivastava held a video conference with Wu Jianghao, who is Director General of the Asia Department at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

A readout issued by China’s MFA said both exchanged views on the bilateral relationship, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations which is being marked this year. At the time of writing, the MEA was yet to issue a readout.

The statement said both agreed to “implement the consensus that two countries do not constitute a threat to each other” and “do not let differences rise into disputes”. It also called for enhancing strategic mutual trust and properly managing differences.

Both sides discussed planned initiatives to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations and ensure the relationship would be steered in the right direction, the statement said, also calling for both to deepen cooperation on tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting multilateralism, and opposing unilateralism and protectionism.