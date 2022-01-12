Ladakh stand-off: 14th round of India-China military talks begin

Tension point: A file photo of Army trucks seen near the Pangong Tso lake in the Ladakh area. AP

Pact for disengagement from Hot Springs within reach, say officials

The 14th round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China got under way on Wednesday, with both sides looking at a possible agreement for disengagement from Hot Springs as part of the comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation efforts in eastern Ladakh to end the over 20-month-long stand-off.

The talks between the senior military commanders began at around 10 a.m. at Moldo on the Chinese side, a defence office said. The Indian side was looking forward to constructive dialogue to resolve the balance friction areas, the official stated.

The immediate focus was disengagement from Patrolling Point 15 in Hot Springs while also taking forward the comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation efforts, another official said. An agreement for disengagement in Hot Springs was within reach, two officials independently said.

The Indian delegation is being led for the first time by Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta, who recently took over as the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Leh-based 14 Corps. He was part of the talks in the previous round as well.

The 13th round held in October 2021 ended in a stalemate and, since then, China had not confirmed the dates for the next round, officials said. After that round, each side blamed the other for the breakdown, with the Indian Army stating that its side made “constructive suggestions” for resolving the “remaining areas,” while the Chinese military in a statement said that India had made “unreasonable and unrealistic demands.”

Since the stand-off began in May 2020, the two sides have held a series of talks at different levels — political, diplomatic and military — and, as part of the agreements, undertook disengagement from both sides of Pangong Tso in February 2021 and from Patrolling Point 17 in Gogra area in August, in addition to Galwan. The other areas yet to be resolved are Hot Springs, Demchok and Depsang.

India has been insisting on a comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation of the situation in eastern Ladakh, while China has been reluctant to discuss Depsang and Demchok, maintaining that they are not part of the current stand-off, officials stated.

Addressing the media at a routine press conference in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the two countries were keeping dialogue and communication open through diplomatic and military channels.

“We hope that India can meet China half way and push forward the border situation to switch from a status of emergency handling to a phase of routine management,” he added.

In Washington, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said they continued to closely monitor the situation and support the dialogue and peaceful resolution of these border disputes.

“We have been pretty clear how we view Beijing’s behaviour in the region and around the world. We believe it can be destabilising. We are concerned at PRC’s unilateral attempts at intimidating its neighbours. We continue to stand with our partners on that,” Ms. Psaki added.

Meanwhile, China has gone ahead with massive construction of infrastructure and habitat across the Line of Actual Control on its side, the latest being a bridge across the Pangong Tso, reducing the distance for movement between the lake’s north and south banks.