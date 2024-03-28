ADVERTISEMENT

India, China exchange views on complete disengagement, resolving remaining issues along LAC

March 28, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 11:01 am IST - New Delhi

At the 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs, the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve “complete disengagement”.

Army patrol teams in the Sub-Sector North along the Line of Actual Control with China. (Photo used for representational purpose only.) | Photo Credit: Dinakar Peri

“The 29th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs has been held and the two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve “complete disengagement” and resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC),” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on March 28. “The key meeting was held in Beijing on March 27,” it said in a statement.

"The two sides had an in-depth exchange of views on how to achieve complete disengagement and resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the MEA said.

Opinion | In the short term, stabilise the Line of Actual Control

“Joint Secretary (East Asia) from the MEA led the Indian delegation. The Chinese delegation was led by Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” the statement said.

"In the interim, both sides agreed to maintain regular contact through diplomatic and military channels and on the need to uphold peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and protocols," it said.

The 28th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was held on November 30 last year.

