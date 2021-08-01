India, China establish military hotline in north Sikkim

NEW DELHI:

01 August 2021 21:47 IST

It will further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the border, Indian Army says

A hotline was established between the Indian Army in Kongra La, north Sikkim, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) at Khamba Dzong in the Tibet Autonomous Region to further the spirit of trust and cordial relations along the border, the Army said on Sunday.

“The inauguration was attended by ground commanders of the respective Armies and a message of friendship and harmony was exchanged through the Hotline,” the Army said in a statement. The event coincided with ‘PLA Day’ on August 1, it stated.

Stating that the Armed Forces of the two countries have well-established mechanisms for communication at the ground commanders’ level, the Army said these hotlines in various sectors go a long way in enhancing the same, and in maintaining peace and tranquility at the borders.

India and China have two military hotlines in eastern Ladakh, among others at Chushul and Daulat Beg Oldi.

The two sides held the 12th round of Corps Commander talks on Saturday at Moldo on the Chinese side. The details of the outcome are awaited.

As reported by The Hindu earlier, since the stand-off began in eastern Ladakh in May 2020, in addition to the Corps Commander level talks, the two sides have also held ten Major General level talks, 55 Brigadier level talks, and around 1,450 calls over the two hotlines.

In February, during a telephonic conversation, the Foreign Ministers of India and China had agreed to establish a new hotline between the Foreign Ministries to ensure “timely communication” in the backdrop of the Ladakh stand-off.

This will be in addition to the long delayed hotline between the Indian Army’s Director General of Military Operations and China’s Western Theatre Command, which is expected to be established soon.