GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, China discuss resumption of flights

Minister posts about meeting with Chinese delegation on X, later deletes it. Flights between the two countries were suspended in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

Published - September 12, 2024 08:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu during the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference (APAC) on Civil Aviation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation K. Rammohan Naidu during the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference (APAC) on Civil Aviation, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Chinese delegation on civil aviation met the Union Minister for Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu and discussed the resumption of flights between the two countries after a gap of more than four years.

Mr. Naidu posted about a meeting held on the sidelines of the 2nd Asia Pacific Ministerial Conference on Aviation. However, the posts from his X handle as well as the Ministry’s official handle were later deleted. The conference was a two-day event, held on September 11 and 12, under the aegis of the UN’s aviation watchdog International Civil Aviation Organisation.

“This morning, alongside Secretary Shri Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials from my ministry, I had a courtesy meeting with the Chinese delegation led by Mr. Song Zhiyong to exchange views regarding further strengthening civil aviation cooperation between the two countries, especially promoting the early resumption of scheduled passenger flights between us,” read the post on X that was later removed.

India shuns China's calls to resume passenger flights after 4 years, officials say

Mr. Song is an administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Flights between the two countries were suspended in March 2020 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic that resulted in travel restrictions globally. Though India re-opened fully for international flights in March 2022, flights between China and India are yet to restart despite demands from trade and tourism bodies as well as students. The relationship between the two countries has been strained since a violent military clash in Galwan in June 2020.

(WITH PTI INPUTS)

Published - September 12, 2024 08:33 pm IST

Related Topics

China / diplomacy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.