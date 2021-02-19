India, China complete disengagement at Pangong Tso

Chinese tanks and troops disengage from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh. Photo: Indian Army

NEW DELHI

19 February 2021 12:12 IST

Tenth round of Corps Commander talks to be held on February 20

India and China have completed disengagement on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, and the 10th round of Corps Commander talks will be held on Saturday to discuss pull back from other friction areas, a defence official said on Friday.

The 10th round of talks will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side around 10 a.m. on February 20, a defence official said. Disengagement is fully complete as per the agreement and has been jointly verified by both sides.

As per the disengagement agreement reached between India and China for Pangong Tso, the next senior military commanders talk was to be held within 48 hours after completion of withdrawal at the lake. The process started on February 10, with tanks and mechanised columns being pulled back initially from the south bank.

The focus of the next round of talks is expected to be on complete disengagement from the friction points at Gogra and Hot Springs. Some pull back has already taken place at Patrolling Points (PP) 15 and 17A in Gogra and Hot Springs, and the process stopped after the developments on the south bank of Pangong Tso in end August.

A second official said that with disengagement completed on both banks of the lake, withdrawal from the PP15 and PP17A should not take too long and can be completed quickly once an agreement is reached.

Disengagement from PP14 at Galwan and partial disengagement from PP15 and 17A began in June last year and continued in July even after the violent clash at Galwan on June 15.