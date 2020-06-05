Watch | India-China border standoff explained

05 June 2020 13:03 IST

A video explaining the India-China border flare-up

India-China ties have been tense after stand-offs were reported in several locations along the Line of Actual Control or the LAC. The LAC separates Indian-controlled and Chinese-controlled territories. It runs all the way from the western sector in Ladakh to the middle sector in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand and to the eastern sector in Sikkim.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on said that the issue would be resolved through diplomatic dialogue. The government has, however, kept mum on what exactly the issues are. However, there is enough information to conclude that this is the most serious such standoff India and China have seen in years.

