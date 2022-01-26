National

India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day

The Hindu Bureau 26 January 2022 12:45 IST
Updated: 26 January 2022 13:23 IST
Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel (known as Himveers) celebrate the 73rd Republic Day at 15000 feet in -35 degree celsius temperature, at the icy Ladakh borders, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Photo:PTI
Ministry of Education and Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship tableau passes the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.
Photo:PTI
People participate in a vintage car and bike rally on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, in Mumbai, Wednesday, January 26, 2022.
Photo:PTI
Children hold national flags as they celebrate 73rd Republic Day in Mumbai.
Photo:PTI
Camel mounted BSF contingent march past the Rajpath, during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.
Photo:PTI
Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters flypast during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi.
Photo:PTI
Veerangana Unit of Assam police takes part during the Republic day parade in Guwahati.
Photo:Ritu Raj Konwar
A float portraying the freedom fighters at the 73rd Republic day parade held in Chennai.
Photo:S.R. Raghunathan
Mumbai police officials take part in Republic Day Parade at Shivaji Park.
Photo:Emmanual Yogini
Dozens of drones display "75th Anniversary of Indian Independence' on the eve of Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
Photo:AP

President Ram Nath Kovind honoured the proud winners of the highest gallantry, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra

The national flag was unfurled on 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute on Wednesday.

According to the tradition, the 21-gun salute was presented by the ceremonial battery of 871 field regiment.

The ceremonial battery was commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Jitender Singh Mehta.

