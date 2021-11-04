National

India celebrates Deepavali amid COVID-19 curbs, restrictions on firecrackers

The Hindu Net Desk 04 November 2021 21:59 IST
Updated: 04 November 2021 22:02 IST
Deepavali was celebrated across India on November 4, 2021 amid COVID-19 curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some States.
Photo:The Hindu
Despite a ban, many managed to buy and burst firecrackers in Delhi during Deepavali on November 4, 2021.
Photo:V.V. Krishnan
Smog hangs over a road in Chennai during Deepavali celebrations on November 4, 2021.
Photo:Karunakaran M
Residents celebrate in Kolkata on November 4, 2021. Amid the restrictions put in place by courts on the bursting of firecrackers, Kali Puja celebrations in West Bengal began early in the day with many people thronging temples with the queues getting longer as the day progressed.
Photo:REUTERS
Firecrackers explode in the sky at Marine Drive in Mumbai on November 4, 2021.
Photo:PTI
Stock brokers along with their family members react during the Muhurat Trading session at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai on November 4, 2021.
Photo:PTI
Devotees watch fireworks at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 4, 2021. Bandi Chhor Divas, which coincides with Deepavali, was also celebrated in Punjab.
Photo:PTI
Pakistani Rangers Lt. Col. Aamir gives a box of sweets to Border Security Force officiating Commandant Anant on the occasion of Deepavali at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border on November 4, 2021.
Photo:PTI
Members of Indian families living in Japan gather to celebrate Deepavali at a park in Tokyo on November 4, 2021.
Photo:AP

Buildings were decorated with earthen lamps and colourful lights while people, dressed in their finest, exchanged gifts on Deepavali, which was celebrated across India amid COVID-19 curbs and restrictions on firecrackers in some States. People visiting temples maintained social distancing while many took the virtual route to convey their greetings although active COVID-19 cases in India declined to the lowest number in 253 days.

In the national capital, skies hung heavy with smoke and its air quality inched towards the 'severe' category on Deepavali night as people burst firecrackers in a blatant disregard to the government's ban against it. Experts predicted that Delhi's air quality may plunge to the 'severe' category by midnight.

