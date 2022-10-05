India can’t grow without giving equal rights, opportunities to women: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat with mountaineer Santosh Yadav and others participate in a Vijayadasami function, in Nagpur, on October 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed on the need to stop discrimination against Dalits and ensuring continuous dialogue with Muslims during the annual Vijayadasami speech on October 5. The programme to celebrate Vijayadasami was attended by mountaineer Santosh Yadav who was the chief guest.

Speaking at the programme at Reshimbaug in Nagpur, Mr. Bhagwat said India cannot grow without giving equal rights and opportunities to women.

“We need to treat women with equality and empower them with freedom of making their own decisions,” said Mohan Bhagwat adding that progress and growth of India cannot happen without equal participation of women.

Stressing on the issue of discrimination against Dalits, the RSS chief said “temple-water-cremation” should be same for all.

“We need to stop fighting for who will ride horse in weddings and who will not,” he said adding that Indian constitution focussed on political- and economic equality but without social equity, real and stable transformation is not possible. “Such a cautionary advice was given to us by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

The RSS chief also stressed on education in ‘mother tongue’ and added that English is not necessary for career building. He also spoke at length about ‘self-reliant’ India and how start-ups should be promoted.

Speaking on India’s growth in 75 years on international platform, Mr. Bhagwat said that India kept its interest and world’s peace in mind while putting up its stand in Russia-Ukraine crisis. “This is why world is listening to us,” he added.

Terming the Udaipur and Amrawati killings as ‘heinous crimes’, Mohan Bhagwat said that the whole society was shocked, sad and angry with such incidents.

“After Udaipur incident, a few prominent persons from the Muslims voiced their protest against the incident. These kinds of protest should not be an isolated phenomenon within the Muslim society rather it should become the nature of their larger sections,” he added.

Mr. Bhagwat added that there is a scare-mongering among so-called minorities that there is a danger to them because of us or organised Hindus. “This is neither the nature of Sangh nor of Hindus. Sangh has a steely resolve to stand on the side of brotherhood, amity and peace,” he added.