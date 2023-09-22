India-Canada row | Congress leader Bittu slams Trudeau for baseless statements

September 22, 2023 05:10 am | Updated 05:10 am IST - NEW DELHI

Amid the on-going face-off between India and Canada, Lok Sabha member from Punjab and Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu on Thursday slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the House.

Mr. Bittu, participating in a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission, alleged that “those Canadians who are involved in narcotics trade in Punjab is being pumped into the premier’s party and that is why he is making baseless statements against India”.

“Our foreign policy from Jawaharlal Nehru to PM Narendra Modi ji has been of non-alignment. The Congress has also taken a strong stance on what the Canadian PM has said in their Parliament,” Mr. Bittu said.

The Congress MP said India has always taken its own stance on foreign policy issues, be it with respect to China, Russia or the Russia-Ukraine conflict. “So this has irked many countries, this has never happened. The Canadian PM is speaking against our country and our prime minister in his Parliament. When Trudeau’s father was the Prime Minister, Kanishka bombing took place [in 1985], even investigation of that could not take place,” he added.

He also took a swipe at Mr. Trudeau for getting stranded after the G-20 summit because of a malfunction in his plane and asked, “If your plane had a malfunction, is it our fault?”

Another Lok Sabha member and Congress leader, Shashi Tharoor, told the media, that there is no proof of India’s involvement in the killing of Canadian Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18. He also questioned the Canadian government’s approach in giving shelter to immigrants who are working against India.

“We are now seeing a new phenomenon where immigrants to Canada have become Canadian citizens but are not doing anything in Canadian politics. They are focusing on how to actually do damage to their country of origin. To my mind, that is a very dangerous development,” Mr. Tharoor said.