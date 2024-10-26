India can help fulfil Germany's need for skilled workers: German Foreign Minister

“Young educated Indians are striving to enter the labour market, while in Germany, there is a great need of skilled workers, and it can be turned into a ‘win-win-win’ situation for both the countries and youths,” German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Ms. Baerbock made the remarks while meeting German learners at the Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan in New Delhi earlier in the day.

She is currently in India as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-day official visit to India that began on Thursday (October 24, 2024).

The German Foreign Minister attended the 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) on Friday (October 25, 2024).

Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Hubertus Heil also visited the global cultural institute of Germany, the institute said in a statement.

The Ministers held an exchange with the group to hear about their motivations and future plans, and responded to concerns of mutual interest.

In their statements, they emphasised Germany's commitment to "welcoming talented Indians" into the German workforce across sectors.

"India is an economic heavyweight with breathtaking dynamism — with many young, well-educated people striving to enter the labour market," Ms. Baerbock was quoted as saying in the statement.

"In Germany, on the other hand, we are in great need of skilled workers. We can turn this into a win-win-win situation, for India, for Germany, but above all for the young people striving to work in Germany. We took the first steps towards this two years ago with the partnership and mobility agreement. And now we have also simplified visa procedures," she said in her address.

A joint statement was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Scholz co-chaired the seventh round of the IGC meeting.

"As bilateral cooperation on skilled migration expands across multiple fronts, involving collaboration between federal and state governments, as well as private sector stakeholders, both sides committed to full implementation of the provisions of the Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreement (MMPA)," it said.

In line with the commitments outlined in the MMPA both sides remain dedicated to promoting fair and legal labour migration, the statement said.

"This approach is guided by international standards that ensure migrant workers are treated with dignity and respect, including fair recruitment practices, transparent visa processes, and the protection of workers' rights," it said.

“The approach can safeguard against exploitation and ensure compliance with international labour standards,” it added.

With the MMPA, both sides also agreed to address irregular migration.

Minister Heil also interacted with Indian students at a partner school of the Goethe-Institut, who are striving to go for vocational training in Germany.

