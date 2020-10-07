India can be among top five in defence industry: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh calls for active participation of both public and private sectors

India is one of the few countries in the world to produce fourth generation fighter aircraft, nuclear submarines, battle tanks and inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICMB) and the aim is to make it one of the top five globally in aerospace and defence industries, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

“India has one of the largest defence industrial ecosystems in Asia and we aspire to build further on our strengths. We want to make India one of the top five countries of the world in aerospace and defence industries, from design to production, with the active participation of public and private industries fulfilling the objective of self-reliance as well as [catering to] the demand of friendly countries,” Mr. Singh said, addressing a virtual roundtable with foreign Ambassadors in India on the upcoming Aero India 2021.

The 13th edition of the biennial air show is scheduled to be held from February 3 - 7, 2021 in Bengaluru.

Mr. Singh said India could prove to be an excellent base for the defence and aerospace industry with respect to repair, overhaul, maintenance and servicing facilities. “It can also become a centre for regional distribution and services,” he added.