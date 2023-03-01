HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India calls upon G-20 countries for faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders

New Delhi feels strengthening of mechanisms for speedy confiscation of the proceeds of crime, both at home and abroad, will force the offenders to return to home country

March 01, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh with Secretary DoPT, Radha Chauhan briefs the media after the inaugural session for the 1st G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting 2023, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh with Secretary DoPT, Radha Chauhan briefs the media after the inaugural session for the 1st G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group meeting 2023, in Gurugram, Wednesday, March 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India has called upon G-20 countries to adopt multilateral action for faster extradition of fugitive economic offenders and recovery of assets both on domestic front as well as from abroad, during the first anti-corruption working group meeting held in Gurugram, on the outskirts of Delhi.

Charing the meet with co-chair Italy, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said, “Economic offences have been a problem faced by many, especially when the offenders flee from the jurisdiction of the country. India has put in place specialised legislation in this regard, in the form of Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018, the term wherein ‘fugitive economic offender’ (FEO) is defined as an individual against whom a warrant of arrest in relation to scheduled offence has been issued by any court in India and who has left the country so as to avoid criminal prosecution; or the FEO abroad, refuses to return to face criminal prosecution”.

Mr. Singh said the the Enforcement Directorate has transferred assets worth about $180 billion to public sector banks that suffered losses to the tune of around $272 billion due to frauds committed by high-net-worth individuals.

ALSO READ
New Delhi welcomes Foreign Ministers for G20 meeting amid negotiations over agenda

Speedy trial

Mr. Singh informed the G-20 delegates, India’s view is that strengthening of mechanisms for speedy confiscation of the proceeds of crime, both at home and abroad, will force the offenders to return to their home country. He added that this will allow for an effective investigation and speedy trial for the related offence and this would also help the banks and other financial institutions and tax authorities to achieve recovery from defaults committed by such FEOs, thus restoring, to some extent, the overall health of these banks and other financial institutions, while eliminating the possibility of further misuse of these funds.

Mr. Singh said, as the primary forum for global economic cooperation, the G-20 has to take responsibility to lead global efforts towards battling the menace of corruption.

Related stories

Related Topics

G20

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.