GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

India calls up Iran and Israel to appeal against escalating tension

“This is a very crucial region for global economy. Almost 90 lakh Indian citizens are living in this part of the world (which is witnessing tension). A large part of our shipping passes through this part and our oil comes from this part of the world”, Mr. Jaishankar said.

April 15, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - BENGALURU: 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar

Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Expressing concern over the ongoing tension between Iran and Israel, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on April 15 said he had made telephonic calls to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts on April 14 to appeal to them not to escalate the prevailing tension. 

“We have been telling both of them (Israel and Iran) that please do not allow it to escalate,” Mr. Jaishankar told media persons in Bengaluru. 

“This is a very crucial region for global economy. Almost 90 lakh Indian citizens are living in this part of the world (which is witnessing tension). A large part of our shipping passes through this part and our oil comes from this part of the world. This is enormously sensitive region and we are very concerned when there is this kind of escalation in hostilities,” he observed. 

“Yesterday I called up not only Iran, but also my Israeli counterpart,” he noted. 

Analysis | By attacking Israel, Iran turns shadow war into direct conflict

“We also understand that both the countries have concerns. But for the rest of the world, definitely for India, we would like to find ways of de-escalating the situation. I am hopeful that our efforts will go in this direction,” Mr. Jaishankar said. 

Replying to queries on a spate of attacks on Indian students in the U.S., Mr. Jaishankar said the students’ welfare was particularly important for the government as there were 11 to 12 lakh students in different countries. 

Pointing out that the Indian embassy had looked into these cases of attacks on students in the U.S., he said all the cases were un-connected. Some had personal issue, some were unfortunately murdered and some other was an accident, he said. 

Also Read | Union Minister Jaishankar presses for early return of 1 7 Indians aboard cargo vessel seized by Iran

“However, we have asked our embassy to keep a closest touch with students. Whenever new students come, the embassy people should go to them and advise them like don’t go to this area at this time, don’t take foolish risks,” he said. 

Mr. Jaishankar made an appeal to the people to give one more opportunity to Mr. Modi to become Prime Minister again saying that: “It is going to be difficult years ahead in terms of international challenges. For such a period, we need a person with strong leadership, global understanding and global respect.”

 He said “already we have one conflict in Ukraine, and another in Israel Gaza. There is tension in the red sea area and Arabian sea area. There are challenges with boundaries of different countries of Asia.” 

Related Topics

Israel / Iran / World / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.