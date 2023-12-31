GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India brimming with self-confidence, imbued with spirit of self-reliance: PM Modi

In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for ‘Fit India’

December 31, 2023 11:50 am | Updated 11:50 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
In his remarks, Mr. Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance.

In his remarks, Mr. Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of 'Viksit Bharat (developed India)' and self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and self-reliance, and asserted that this spirit and momentum has to be maintained in 2024 as well.

In the 108th episode of Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Prime Minister Modi also emphasised on physical and mental health and highlighted several unique efforts for ‘Fit India’.

During the broadcast, Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru, Indian Women's Cricket Team Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, chess legend Vishwanathan Anand and actor Akshay Kumar shared their fitness tips.

In his remarks, Mr. Modi said India is brimming with self-confidence and is imbued with the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat (developed India)’ and self-reliance.

“We have to maintain the same spirit and momentum in 2024 as well,” Mr. Modi said.

He also said that India becoming an 'innovation hub' symbolises the fact that “we are not going to stop”.

Mr. Modi also noted that India accomplished many special achievements this year, including the passage of the women’s reservation bill.

Related Topics

India / Narendra Modi

