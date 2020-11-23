India briefs foreign diplomats on Nagrota incident

The suspected terrorists who were killed in an encounter in Nagrota, Jammu and Kashmir, on November 19 belonged to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla informed a select group of Heads of Missions on Monday.

The diplomats were informed about the discovery of a cross-border tunnel that was allegedly used by the militants to reach the Indian territory.

“The Heads of Missions were provided with a detailed information docket giving the details of the incident as it transpired as well as a list of items and munition that were recovered from the terrorists clearly indicating their Pakistani origins,” said a source familiar with the meeting that was attended by some of the leading foreign diplomats residing in India.

Mr. Shringla said the attackers were clearly planning the biggest terror attack in India since the Pulwama strike in February 14, 2019. The diplomats were told that the attack appears to be part of efforts to sabotage the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir and was designed to “coincide with the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror strikes”.

The Indian side highlighted the secret tunnel unearthed beneath the International Border in Jammu’s Samba Sector on Sunday and said the four militants who were killed in the encounter on November 19 used the tunnel to carry out their plans. The Hindu had reported the discovery of the tunnel that was described by the Indian side as a "big success".

Mr. Shringla briefed the envoys about the past attacks by the Jaish-e-Mohammad in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that “...in the year 2020 itself we have seen 200 incidents of terrorist violence and neutralisation of 199 terrorists”.

Sources said that Monday’s briefing was the first in a new series of interaction with foreign diplomats which will consist of small groups in view of the COVID-19 concerns.