India briefs Asia-Pacific nations on anti-COVID-19 measures

India on Friday briefed officials of the Asia-Pacific region about the steps it has taken so far to battle the novel coronavirus crisis. Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla participated in a telephonic conference initiated by the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun. It involved senior representatives from Australia, South Korea, Vietnam, New Zealand and Japan.

“The participants shared their assessments of the current situation with respect to COVID-19, and discussed ways to synergise their efforts to counter its spread,” a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs stated. The members are likely to continue the conference call among themselves on a weekly basis, the Ministry said.

This was the second international teleconference by India after the videoconference among the SAARC leaders on Sunday last.

Mr. Shringla informed the participants about New Delhi’s willingness to share perspectives with the members of the Asia-Pacific grouping and defeat the challenge of COVID-19.

The discussion is likely to cover efforts to help stranded citizens, research on an anti-COVID-19 vaccine and economic measures to help reduce the impact of the pandemic on the global financial system.

Also on Friday, An inter-ministerial delegation led by a Joint Secretary from the Ministry of Health also participated in a conference call organised by China.