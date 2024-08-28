India-Brazil strategic partnership deepened and diversified over years: Jaishankar

The India-Brazil strategic partnership has "deepened and diversified" over the years and now spans a very wide range of domains, including defence, space, security, technology and people-to-people relations, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

In his opening remarks at the ninth India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) in Delhi, Mr. Jaishankar congratulated the Latin American country for conducting the G20 meetings successfully and, also on the first Ministerial consensus document released during a key meeting.

"I would like to reiterate India's full support to the Brazilian G20 presidency and also recall that we got your fullest support during our own presidency. We appreciate various unique initiatives centred on the theme of building a just world and a sustainable planet," he said.

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, who arrived here on August 25, said in his opening remarks that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will be glad to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November.

Brazil is currently the chair of the influential bloc. The G20 presidency was relayed to Brazil by India last year.

Mr. Jaishankar, in his address, welcomed his Brazilian counterpart and the delegation and said he looks forward to a "very productive Joint Commission Meeting".

"Our strategic partnership, which was established in 2006, has deepened and diversified over the years. It now spans a very wide range of domains from defence, space and security, including cyber, to trade and investment, oil and natural gas, biofuels, agriculture, animal husbandry, food processing, health and medicine, traditional medicine, science and technology, culture and people-to-people relations," he said.

The External Affairs Minister said India and Brazil have a "substantial bilateral trade basket" and it has by and large gone up, adding that in the last year, "we have had some challenges" and that is something he looks forward to discuss with Mr. Vieira.

"We also have a very important energy cooperation between our two countries and we have particularly valued the biofuels cooperation that India and Brazil have established. On the people-to-people relations, these are again a very big source of support for our relationship. We are very pleased to see greater appreciation of Indian culture, performing arts, philosophy in Brazil and celebrations related to India in various platforms," he added.

Mr. Jaishankar said he also looks forward to discussing "our multilateral cooperation".

"G20, I have mentioned, but in the BRICS, we have been strong and reliable partners. We have, in the UN platforms, always worked together. We, together, are members of the G4 whose meeting I look forward to next month. So, bilaterally, multilaterally and on a number of regional issues, I think we are both countries who have taken important public positions on matters which concern the international community. I look forward to discussing some of those issues with you as well," he said.

Mr. Vieira, in his opening remarks, said Brazil and India, as "vibrant and multi-ethnic democracies" from the developing world, represent a "positive drive" to international affairs.

“Both our governments work towards achieving sustainable development and prosperity for our societies. We hold a common view on many pressing issues on the global agenda,” he said.

Mr. Vieira said both countries advocate for a "reformed Unite Nations", in particular for a "more representative, effective and legitimate" UN Security Council.

The visiting Foreign Minister said India and Brazil are "close partners" in international arrangements, such as IBSA, BRICS, G20, G4 and BASIC (a bloc consisting of Brazil, South Africa, India and China).

"As the chair of G20 this year, Brazil built on the successful Indian chairmanship, which opened up an opportunity for the Global South not only to be heard, but also to proactively contribute to the economic agenda for the years to come," he said.

The Brazilian Foreign Minister said India and Brazil's strategic partnership has "promoted a fast-growing cooperation in many sectors".

"Over the last few years, there has been a significant expansion of our bilateral agenda, incorporating promising areas, such as digital governance, bio-energy, agriculture, defence, to name only a few," he said.

Throughout its nine editions, the JCM has been "instrumental in bringing our countries closer" as well as contributing to the "diversification and strengthening of our relations", Mr. Vieira said.

"Despite the challenges posed by the current international scenario, our trade flows have been steadily growing, having reached USD $12 billion last year, a result that makes India one of Brazil's main trading partners, although far from reaching its full potential," he added.

Mr. Jaishankar posted a few pictures of his meeting with Mr. Vieira on X.

"Co-chaired a fruitful and comprehensive meeting of the ninth India-Brazil Joint Commission with FM Mauro Vieira. Took stock of our bilateral ties, including our cooperation in trade, defence, energy and biofuels, health, sustainable agriculture, space, connectivity, technology and furthering business linkages. Also exchanged views on global geopolitical developments, the shared concerns and aspirations of the Global South, and advancing our engagement in BRICS, IBSA, G20 and the UN. Reiterated India's continued support to Brazil's G20 presidency," he said on the microblogging platform.

