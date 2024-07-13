INDIA bloc wins 10 of 13 seats in Assembly bypolls; BJP gets 2

INDIA bloc parties won 10 out of 13 Assembly seats where bypolls were held, while the BJP managed to wrest only two, the Election Commission declared on July 13. The results of the July 10 Assembly bypolls, which were held just over a month after the general election, were encouraging for the Opposition coalition, which had restricted the BJP to 240 seats in the Lok Sabha.

While the Congress and Trinamool Congress each won four seats, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and an Independent won one seat each.

Congress strikes back

The best news for the Congress came from Himachal Pradesh, where it won two constituencies — Dehra and Nalagarh — while only Hamirpur went to the BJP. With this, the Congress has returned to its original strength of 40 MLAs in the State.

The bypoll in Himachal Pradesh had been necessitated after three Independents withdrew support to the Congress and joined the BJP. The position of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu was further strengthened with his wife Kamlesh Thakur winning from Dehra.

There was also good news for the Congress in Uttarakhand, with the party retaining the Badrinath seat. The sitting MLA from the seat Rajendra Singh Bhandari, who had defected to the ruling BJP, was defeated by the Congress’ Lakhapat Singh Butola. Trying to project a larger political message in the Badrinath victory, Congress MP Manickam Tagore posted on X, saying, “Hate defeated & love won in Ayodhya in Loksabha... Again Hate defeated & love won in Badrinath today.”

The party also wrested Uttarakhand’s Manglaur seat from the Bahujan Samaj Party; the bypoll was held after the death of sitting MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari.

AAP revenge

In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress continued to reign supreme, wresting three seats from BJP, namely Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin, and Bagda. In all the three seats, BJP MLAs had switched sides. The TMC also retained the Maniktala seat.

It was revenge time for the AAP in Punjab where it trounced Jalandhar West’s sitting MLA Sheetal Angural, who had defected to the BJP. She was defeated by the AAP’s Mohinder Bhagat, who had incidentally been her BJP rival in 2022.

In Bihar’s Rupauli seat, Independent Shankar Singh pulled off an upset win over the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal candidates. The bypoll had been necessitated by the defection of JD(U) MLA Bima Bharti to the RJD.

BJP wins in M.P.

The BJP got some solace from Madhya Pradesh’s Amarwara seat, where Kamlesh Pratap Shah, who had switched sides to the BJP, won a tough contest against Congress candidate Dheeran Sah Sukharam Das Invati.

The victory in Amarwara, which is part of the Chhindwara region, known as senior Congress leader Kamal Nath’s pocket borough, is significant as it comes at a time when the party has been decimated in the Lok Sabha election in the State.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK sealed its dominance in the State with its candidate in the Vikravandi seat Anniyur Siva emerging victorious against Pattali Makkal Katchi candidate Anbumani C. by 67,757 votes. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of DMK MLA N. Pugazhenthi.

