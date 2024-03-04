GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc will open 'closed doors' of jobs for youth: Rahul Gandhi

Does the Central government have the answer as to why more than 30% posts are vacant in 15 major departments, he asked

March 04, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on March 4 hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "not filling up" vacant posts and asserted that it is the INDIA bloc's resolve to open the "closed doors" of jobs for the youth.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi's intention is not to provide employment.

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Gandhi said, "Youth of the country, note one thing! Narendra Modi's intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the Central government."

"If we consider the data presented by the Central government in Parliament, then 9,64,000 posts are vacant in 78 departments. If we look at important departments only, 2.93 lakh posts are vacant in the railways, 1.43 lakh in the home ministry and 2.64 lakh in the defence ministry," the former Congress president said.

Does the Central government have the answer as to why more than 30% posts are vacant in 15 major departments, he asked.

"Why are a large number of very important posts vacant in the office of the prime minister, who is carrying a 'bag of false guarantees'?" Mr. Gandhi asked.

The BJP government, which considers giving permanent jobs as a burden, is continuously promoting a contract system, where there is neither security nor respect, he alleged.

"The vacant posts are the right of the youth of the country and we have prepared a concrete plan to fill them. INDIA's (bloc) resolve is that we will open closed doors of jobs for the youth," he asserted.

The destiny of the youth will see a sunrise after breaking the darkness of unemployment, he said.

