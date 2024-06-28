INDIA bloc wanted NEET debate as students are looking for a quick resolution of the issue, says Rahul Gandhi

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, in a video addressed to candidates of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and other competitive exams, said on June 28 that it was unfortunate that the Narendra Modi government did not want a discussion on the paper leak in Parliament.

“The idea behind the discussion was to get a resolution to this issue. It is unfortunate the government didn’t want it. It seemed to me the direction was directly from the Prime Minister,” Mr. Gandhi said in the video posted on social media platform X.

“It is sad the Prime Minister of India, who should be leading the discussion and should be telling us about his opinion and what he is going to do, simply doesn’t want a debate. We don’t want to fight the government, we want to place our views on the table,” he added.

The Congress leader said that the issue of paper leaks have affected two crore students and in the past seven years, there have been 70 paper leaks.

“There has been a disaster as far as NEET is concerned. Everybody knows that the paper was leaked, people made thousands of crores of rupees. The students were hurt, damaged. The students studied for years. It is their dream, their aspiration to enter the medical field, and that dream and aspiration has been destroyed and ridiculed,” Mr. Gandhi said.

He said that at a meeting of floor leaders of the INDIA bloc there was complete unanimity about the need for a one-day discussion on NEET in Parliament as the students as well as their families wanted clarity and a quick resolution to their problems.

“I tried to raise it in Parliament, of course I was not allowed to speak... It is clear there is a systemic problem. It is clear there is a huge amount of corruption and we simply cannot continue like this,” Mr. Gandhi said.

In his post on X, he said, “We urge the Prime Minister to debate on this issue and give the students the respect they deserve”.

