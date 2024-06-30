INDIA bloc to participate in debate on Motion of Thanks to President’s address

Opposition parties belonging to the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) group in the Lok Sabha will participate in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President for her address to a joint sitting of Parliament.

Though the debate was to start on Friday, the House had to be adjourned because of the Opposition’s insistence to have a dedicated discussion on the alleged irregularities in NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test).

On Monday, Opposition members are likely to raise the issue of NEET during their debate on the Motion of Thanks, as the demand for a separate discussion is unlikely to be accepted by the Chair.

In a show of unity, INDIA bloc MPs will protest against Central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Income Tax and the CBI “targeting Opposition leaders”.

While former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was granted bail by the High Court, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is still behind bars in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

Even during the debate on Motion of Thanks, the issue of targeting of political rivals of the BJP would be raised.

But the Opposition speakers would keep their focus on the alleged NEET paper leak and the three criminal laws — replacing the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act — that comes into force on July 1.

On NEET, the Opposition would seek to target the BJP as the party-ruled Gujarat emerged as a key State where irregularities took place.

Gujarat Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi government didn’t want a discussion on NEET as it would expose the BJP’s links with those who were involved in the paper leak.

Mr. Gohil claimed top functionaries of the trust that runs Jay Jalaram (Gujarati) school — believed to be epi centre of the NEET irregularities — were close to BJP leaders.

“If you Google a little bit, then you will find Jay Jalaram Education Trust among those who donated to the BJP,” Mr. Gohil said.

Apart from the NEET and the criminal laws, other key issues the Opposition would raise include price rise, unemployment, Manipur situation, Centre-State relations, including State government’s share in taxes and other revenues.