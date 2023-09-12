INDIA bloc targeting ‘Sanatana Dharma’ for vote-bank politics: BJP chief Nadda

September 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - NEW DELHI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on September 12 led a fresh charge against the INDIA bloc parties (referred to by the BJP as INDI Alliance), alleging that these parties were targeting “Sanatana Dharma” as part of their vote-bank politics. BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad in turn termed “shameful” Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray’s apprehension of a “Godhra-like incident” during the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January next year.

Mr. Nadda’s remarks come on the heels of continuous statements by government ministers on the issue, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s advice to his Council of Ministers that the remarks made by DMK leaders Udhayanidhi Stalin, A. Raja et al needed to be responded to “properly”.

On Tuesday, Mr. Nadda addressed the remarks by another DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K. Ponmudy that the INDIA bloc was forged as an “opposition to Sanatana ideology.”

“The Congress and the INDI Alliance should make their view clear and tell if the Constitution gives the right to make objectionable comments against any religion? Do INDI Alliance members not know the constitutional provisions,” Mr. Nadda posted on “X”.

The alliance, the Congress and that party’s leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi should answer as to why “hate against Sanatana Dharma is being sold in the name of mohabbat ki dukan,” he said. “This mega mall of hate is only for power; divide and rule,” Mr. Nadda alleged.

Addressing a press conference, BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad focussed attention not only on the remarks on Sanatana Dharma by DMK leaders but also Mr. Thackeray’s remarks on the likelihood of a “Godhra-like incident” at the time of the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

‘Achieved new heights’

“Uddhav Thackeray is saying that if Ram temple is inaugurated, a Godhra-like incident might occur. What does this mean? Such a shameful thing is being said by the late Balasaheb Thackeray’s son? It was Balasaheb Thackeray who achieved new heights and showed courage during the Ram mandir agitation. His son is saying such a thing? This is very shameful and painful,” Mr. Prasad said.

On the remarks on Sanatana Dharma, Mr. Prasad demanded an explanation from Congress leaders Ms. Sonia Gandhi and Mr. Rahul Gandhi as to whether they approved of the views of their allies.

“Such silence is an indication of approval”, he said, making it clear that the BJP would be going to the people on the issue after the agenda had been set by the Opposition. “We will talk of vikas [development] as well as virasat [heritage],” he said. India would not tolerate this insult to Sanatana, Mr. Prasad said.

“The BJP will urge this alliance to come out with a categorical resolution that we completely disassociate ourselves [from the DMK’s criticism] and this is not our agenda,” he said.

With the DMK linking Sanatana Dharma with the practice of caste discrimination among Hindus to justify its criticism, the BJP leader noted that temples dedicated to revered people from backward castes like Kabir, Kewat and Sant Ravidas had been built. “The Sanatana Dharma believes that one irrespective of his caste and community background can attain God with devotion,” he claimed.