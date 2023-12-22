INDIA bloc protests suspension of Opposition MPs, Kharge says democracy under threat

December 22, 2023 02:51 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Opposition INDIA bloc on December 22 staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi against the suspension of 146 MPs from the two Houses of Parliament during the Winter session and called on people to unite to save democracy in the country.

The protest, which was organised under the banner of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of Left parties, DMK, NCP, SP, NC, TMC, JMM, RJD and other members of the Opposition coalition.

Also read: List of MPs suspended so far in Parliament’s Winter Session

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Kharge said the leaders of INDIA parties have come together as democracy is under threat under the BJP government.

"When all unite, Narendra Modi won't be able to do anything... The more you try to crush us, the more we will rise. We are fighting unitedly to save the country and democracy," he said.

Mr. Gandhi said Opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha for demanding answers from Home Minister Amit Shah on the December 13 Parliament security breach issue.

"The more hatred the BJP spreads, the more love and brotherhood INDIA parties will spread," he said.

"By shunting out 150 MPs from the Parliament, the government has shut out the voice of 60 per cent Indians," he said.

NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, JMM's Mahua Maji, DMK's Tiruchi Siva, RJD's Manoj Kumar Jha, TMC's Mausam Noor, NC's Hasnain Masoodi, Revolutionary Socialist Party's N K Premachandran and SP's S T Hasan were among the leaders present at the protest.