INDIA bloc parties walk out of Rajya Sabha during PM Modi's speech

INDIA bloc leaders walked out after LoP Kharge denied intervention during Modi’s speech.

Updated - July 03, 2024 03:56 pm IST

Published - July 03, 2024 03:55 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, accompanied by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, speaks to the media after the Opposition staged a walkout from the House during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, accompanied by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, speaks to the media after the Opposition staged a walkout from the House during ongoing Parliament session, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

INDIA bloc parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout of Rajya Sabha on July 3 ,after the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to intervene during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech.

LoP Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to intervene during Modi's reply to a discussion on motion thanking the President for her address to the joint sitting of the Parliament.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, did not heed to his requests, leading to INDIA block MPs, raising slogans and asking for the LoP to be allowed to speak.

PM Modi says people rejected propaganda, voted for performance in Rajya Sabha speech

Mr.Modi continued his speech amid the slogan-shouting.

This went on for some time with Mr. Kharge repeatedly pleading to be allowed to speak.

When the permission did come through, INDIA bloc MPs staged a walkout of the House.

Nadda defends government in Rajya Sabha, counters Opposition’s attacks on economy, education

Mr. Dhankhar condemned their act of walkout, saying this was an insult to the Constitution.

Mr. Modi too decried the walkout and said he is not trying to score points but is duty-bound to give an account of his government's performance.

