INDIA bloc parties support SP MP’s views on removing Sengol from Parliament

Parties of the Opposition INDIA bloc on June 27 rallied behind Samajwadi Party MP R.K. Chaudhary’s views that “Sengol” (sceptre) should be removed from Parliament and a replica of the Constitution be placed there instead.

Mr. Chaudhary has, in a letter to pro tem Speaker Bhatruhari Mahtab, contended that the “Sengol”, which was installed in the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with much fanfare last year, was a symbol of “monarchy” and not “democracy”.

Parties in the Opposition INDIA bloc, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal, DMK and the Congress came out in support of the SP member.

“The sceptre represents monarchy. In a democratic country it has no role to play. Its place is in the museum. Where democracy rules and people elect their representatives, it is better to have the Constitution. We don’t have any stand, but if Samajwadi Party has said it, it is justified,” DMK’s T.K.S. Elangovan said.

His party colleague Dayanidhi Maran also echoed similar views. “It is silly politics played by the BJP. It is their narrative”.

‘Good suggestion’

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also supported Mr. Chaudhary’s demand, criticising the government for creating high drama during the Parliament inauguration. “This is a good suggestion from our Samajwadi Party colleague.”

RJD’s Misa Bharti said the “Sengol” should be kept in a museum and not in Parliament.

Mr. Chaudhary on Thursday said that now the SP leadership would decide what had to be done. “They will talk to INDIA bloc parties. Maybe there will be a movement and then maybe people in the BJP who support the Constitution and Babasaheb Ambedkar will support us”.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav defended Mr. Chaudhary, suggesting that the remark might be a reminder for the Prime Minister. “When the Sengol was installed, the Prime Minister bowed before it. He might have forgotten this while taking oath. Maybe our MP’s remark was to remind him of that”.

The ruling NDA, on the other hand, criticised the Samajwadi Party leader’s comments. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted on X that the remarks revealed the ignorance of the SP leaders and demonstrated their lack of respect for Indian history and culture.

