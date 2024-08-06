GIFT a SubscriptionGift
INDIA bloc parties protest against GST on health, life insurance premiums

MPs from various parties such as TMC, Congress, AAP and NCP (SC), among others, participated in the protest

Published - August 06, 2024 11:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
INDIA bloc Protest at Makar Dwar, New Parliament (GSR on Health and Life Insurance), Parliament House, New Delhi

INDIA bloc Protest at Makar Dwar, New Parliament (GSR on Health and Life Insurance), Parliament House, New Delhi

INDIA bloc parties staged a protest in Parliament premises on August 6 to press for the rollback of 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on life and health insurance premiums.

MPs from various parties such as TMC, Congress, AAP and NCP (SC), among others, participated in the protest on the steps leading to the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

Parliament Budget session updates: August 6, 2024

Carrying placards reading "Tax terrorism", the protesting MPs raised slogans demanding that the GST on life and health insurance premiums be rolled back.

Trinamool Congress MPs have raised the issue in Parliament and party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the matter.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wrote to Ms. Sitharaman and urged her to consider withdrawing the GST which, he said, amounted to taxing uncertainties of life and restricting the industry's growth.

