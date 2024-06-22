GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIA bloc MPs to skip assisting pro tem Speaker in oath-taking of newly elected Lok Sabha MPs

DMK’s T.R. Baalu, TMC’s Sudip Bandopadhyay and Congress’ Kodikunnil Suresh are part of the panel but they were protesting against the Centre bypassing Suresh, sources said

Updated - June 22, 2024 06:18 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 05:56 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab

Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab | Photo Credit: ANI

Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders, who are part of a panel to assist pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab in administering oath to newly elected Lok Sabha members, will not be performing their duties, a senior Opposition leader said on June 22. This could signal an escalation of tensions between the government and the INDIA bloc.

Congress’ Kodikunnil Suresh, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) T.R. Baalu, and Sudip Bandopadhyay of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were part of the panel, but they will skip their duties to protest against the Centre’s decision to ignore Mr. Suresh despite his being the senior-most MP, sources said.

Two other senior MPs — BJP leaders Radha Mohan Singh and Faggan Singh Kulaste — are also on the panel to assist the pro tem Speaker.

“By all convention and tradition, Kodikunnil Suresh should have been the pro tem Speaker,“ Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told The Hindu in an interview.

While Mr. Mahtab has been elected for seven consecutive terms, the Congress MP from Kerala is an eight-term member. However, Mr. Suresh was not a member of the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 2004, and therefore, did not have an uninterrupted tenure in the Lok Sabha.

“We wanted the proceedings of Parliament, meeting for the first time with a new set of MPs, to start on a good note. But even before the start of the first session of the Parliament, Congress resorted to misleading everyone through social media posts,” Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju had said on Friday.

But the Congress said the Centre’s decision was part of the Narendra Modi government’s “bulldozer tactics” in running the Parliament. “The Opposition is not going to take it lying down....It cannot be the standard Modi-Shah (Prime Minister Narendra Modi-Home Minister Amit Shah) way of dealing with Parliament and bulldozer tactics,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / Bharatiya Janata Party / National Democratic Alliance / Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam / Indian National Congress / parliament

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.