INDIA bloc leaders write to Lok Sabha speaker to let leaders of opposition parties speak during Constitution Day event

Updated - November 25, 2024 06:30 pm IST - New Delhi

Floor leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met on Monday ahead of the start of Parliament's Winter Session and decided to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Adani Group and demand a JPC

PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and other MPs stand for the national anthem in the House during the first day of the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow leaders of the opposition in both Houses to speak during the Constitution Day celebration function.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak during Tuesday's function in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution.

Parliament Winter Session: INDIA bloc vows to raise Adani issue, demand JPC

"We are writing in the context of the function being held tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. We understand that the function will be addressed by the president, vice-president and the prime minister of India," the letter signed by leaders of various parties said.

"We believe that in the best traditions and interests of Parliamentary democracy, the Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both Houses should also be given an opportunity to speak on this historic occasion," it added.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after Opposition uproar over Adani bribery issue

The signatories to the letter include TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, Raghav Chadha, P Sandosh Kumar, ET Mohammed Bashir, K Radhakrishnan, Ramji Lal Suman, and NK Premachandran.

Floor leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met on Monday (November 25, 2024) ahead of the start of Parliament's Winter Session and decided to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Adani Group and demand a JPC on the matter.

Govt lists 15 bills including Waqf bill for winter session of Parliament

The floor leaders met at the Parliament House office of Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge.

Several opposition members, including Kharge, have given adjournment notices in both Houses on the issue.

