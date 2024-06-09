ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc leaders to jointly decide on attending PM’s oath-taking ceremony

Published - June 09, 2024 02:19 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sources confirm to The Hindu that by June 8 evening invites were sent out to prominent Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and K.C. Venugopal. | Photo Credit: PTI

Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc will take a call on June 9 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.

Earlier on June 8, senior Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh had said the party leaders had not received any invitation.

“The international leaders have received but the domestic leaders have not yet got any invitation,” Mr. Ramesh said. Mr. Venugopal had added that the INDIA coalition will take a joint decision as and when they get the invites.

Sources confirmed to The Hindu that by Saturday evening invites were sent out to prominent Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress.

