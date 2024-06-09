INDIA bloc leaders to jointly decide on attending PM’s oath-taking ceremony

Opposition parties belonging to the INDIA bloc will take a call on June 9 to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier on June 8, senior Congress leaders K.C. Venugopal and Jairam Ramesh had said the party leaders had not received any invitation.

“The international leaders have received but the domestic leaders have not yet got any invitation,” Mr. Ramesh said. Mr. Venugopal had added that the INDIA coalition will take a joint decision as and when they get the invites.

Sources confirmed to The Hindu that by Saturday evening invites were sent out to prominent Opposition leaders, including those from the Congress.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.