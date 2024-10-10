India bids farewell to Ratan Tata

Last rites performed in Mumbai with full State honours; Mumbai police issue gun salute; flags fly at half mast in Maharashtra, Jharkhand; Union Ministers, RBI Governor, India Inc’s head honchos gather to pay tribute
Published - October 10, 2024 10:45 pm IST - MUMBAI
People queue up to pay homage to Ratan Tata at the NCPA lawns in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.
Senior politicians, industrialists, and celebrities joined thousands of mourners, including Tata employees and regular Mumbaikars, in bidding farewell to Ratan Tata, one of India’s corporate giants, as his mortal remains were cremated with full State honours in India’s financial capital on Thursday.
Mr. Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, died late on October 9, at the age of 86.
Union Ministers Amit Shah, and Piyush Goyal; Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar; Opposition leaders Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule, Uddhav Thackeray, and Raj Thackeray; industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Kumaramangalam Birla, and Harsh Goenka; Tata Group chairperson N. Chandrasekaran, and Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das were among those who paid their last tributes at the Worli crematorium and the National Centre for Performing Arts where his body was kept earlier in the day.
The industrialist’s mortal remains were brought to the crematorium in a van decorated with white flowers, while his coffin was draped in the Indian flag. Mr. Tata’s family, including his stepbrother Noel Tata, and other male members of the Parsi community wore traditional Parsi pagadis (caps), while the women wore scarves to honour him. Mumbai police paid tribute with a three-volley gun salute and a ceremonial guard of honour as part of the State respects. Several States announced a day of official mourning, including Maharashtra and Jharkhand.
“Shri Ratan Tata ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul, an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X. “At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people, thanks to his humility, kindness and unwavering commitment to making our society better.”
The RBI Governor was among the first to pay homage at the NCPA lawns on Thursday morning. “I was here to pay my respects to the departed soul. There are two things that stand out about Ratan Tata – the first thing was that he was a true visionary. The second thing was that he was a strong believer in ethics in corporate governance. Whenever the economic history of modern India is written, I will feel that a full volume will not be enough to describe his achievements. A truly towering personality, a great son of India, a phenomenal person,” Mr. Das said.
“Tata’s legacy will remain as an inspiration for all business leaders in the years to come,” said the Home Minister. “He will continue to be a role model for all business leaders. As chairman of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata brought reform to its working ethos and helped it grow into a formidable industrial group while following all rules and regulations. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me,” Mr. Shah said.
Mr. Chandrasekaran, who became the first professionally selected chairman of Tata Sons with Mr. Tata’s backing said he considered him a “mentor, guide, and friend”. He was present throughout the last rites, consoling bereaved family members.
Reliance Group head Mukesh Ambani came to pay tribute with his wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani. Cricketer Ravi Shastri was one of the celebrities who came to pay homage.
Ratan Tata became the chairman of Tata group in 1991. Tata received the baton J. R. D. Tata, his uncle, to an empire made-up of a disparate set of companies united only by name, literally.
(From left) Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Sons with Executive Vice-President P. A. Vandrevala and CEO of TCS S. Ramadurai at the inauguration of TCS' Sholinganallur facility
near Chennai on March 25, 1999.
Ratan Tata with K.B.Dadiseth, the then Director of Indian Hotels Company Limited in Mumbai on August 26, 2000. The IHCL is the holding company for Tatas hotel business, which includes flagship Taj and affordable Ginger Hotels.
Ratan Tata with former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist veteran Jyoti Basu on August 30, 2000. The Tatas had big plans to manufacture their affordable car Nano in West Bengal’s Singur. However, it failed after massive protests on land acquisition. Tata Nano was eventually rolled out from Sanand in Gujarat, and the Left Front lost power in the State.
Ratan Tata with CEO N.srinath, CEO of Tata Internet Services Limited at a press conference to announce the launch of Tata Nova Internet Services in Mumbai on March 1, 2001. Poineers in all
The former Union Minister for tourism and culture Ananth Kumar and Ratan Tata, exchanging the MoU signed for the upgradation of facilities at the Taj Mahal in New Delhi on June 21, 2001.
Ratan Tata receiving the CSIR Diamond Jubilee Technology Award from the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on September 13, 2004. Ratan Tata had shown his support to government when Manmohan Singh chaired as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.
The former Union Minister for Information Technology and Communications Dayanidhi Maran (left), with Ratan Tata, and the Chairman of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) Subodh Bhargava (right), at the TGN - VSNL integration ceremony in New Delhi on July 28, 2005.
Former President Pratibha Patil presenting the Padma Vibhushan Award to Ratan Naval Tata during the presentation of Padma Awards at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on May 10, 2008.
Ratan Tata, Chairman, Tata Motors, handing over the key of the first Nano car to Ashok Vichare and his family, in Mumbai on July 17, 2009. The Tata Nano, popularly called “1 lakh car”, was considered the “cheapest car”. It failed to impress the Indians and overall sales did not meet the expected target.
Ratan Tata group went in F/A 18 Super Hornet during the AERO INDIA 2011 at Yelahanka Airforce Station in Bangalore on February 10, 2011. Ratan Tata was a trained pilot and he had licenses to fly both jets and helicopters, showing his ever-growing passion towards aviation all his life.
Ratan Tata at the unveiling of world's first ever gold jewellery car by Goldplus, a jewellery brand by Titan Industries in Mumbai on September 19, 2011.
Ratan Tata seen at the Jaguar stall at the Auto Expo 2012, in New Delhi on January 05, 2012. The Tata Group has scripted one of the most fabulous turnarounds in the auto industry and has been able to position the marquee British brands as formidable entities in the fiercely competitive global car market.
Ratan Tata being felicitated by Dr. Harshad Mangaldas Punjani while the Chief of and RSS Chief, Mohan Bhagwat applauds at an event organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Mumbai on August 24, 2018.
Tata first visited the RSS headquarters on December 28, 2016, his 79th birthday, while he was locked in a bitter boardroom battle with ousted Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Ratan Tata after his inaugural speech at 8th Global Summit in Gujarat on January 10, 2017. When Mr. Modi took over the rein in 2017, Ratan Tata was one of the business men to support the government. In 2015, Ratan Tata said, “there’s a great deal of hope in the inspirational leadership of Modi.”
Ratan Tata praying to Dwajasthambam at Tirumala temple on August 31, 2018
Indian industrialist Ratan Tata attends an event to receive a Doctor of Literature honorary title from the HSNC University in Mumbai on June 11, 2022. “The university believes that Ratan Tata reflects the philosophy of development, education and upliftment of all, which also resonates with the vision of HSNC University, Mumbai,” it said in a statement.
Ratan Tata’s love for pets, and particularly strays, extends far beyond the ones in the immediate vicinity of Bombay House. Legend has it that once Tata was moved to see a stray dog battling it out in the rain outside Bombay House, which led to the specific instruction on allowing full access to the premise for canines.
Industrialist Ratan Tata and Founder of Good Fellows Shantanu Naidu during the launch of India’s first companion start up for elders “Good fellows” at Taj President in Mumbai on August 16, 2022.
Policemen carry a coffin of the former chairman of Tata Group Ratan Tata before the funeral, in Mumbai on October 10, 2024.
The immortal remains of Ratan Tata arrived at the Worli crematorium after the final procession on October 10, 2024.
A dog’s best friend
Mr. Tata, well-known as a pet lover, was also given a final farewell by his favourite dog, named Goa. Videos of the pooch’s last visit went viral on social media.
The long queues of people who waited outside the NCPA’s gate three to pay tribute included employees of Air India, Tata Consultancy Services, and other Tata group companies, often wearing their company identitiy cards around their necks. Staff from the Tata group’s Taj Hotels helped to guide and facilitate the events at the NCPA.