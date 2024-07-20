GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India, Bhutan review cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership

Foreign Secretary Vikram and his Bhutanese counterpart co-chaired the third Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan

Published - July 20, 2024 11:24 am IST - Thimphu

PTI
Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri talk during a meeting in Thimphu, Bhutan on July 19, 2024.

Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of Bhutan with India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri talk during a meeting in Thimphu, Bhutan on July 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on July 20 reviewed the implementation modalities and cooperation in diverse areas of the India-Bhutan development partnership with his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden.

The two foreign secretaries co-chaired the 3rd India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks -commonly called ‘Plan Talks’ of the 13th Five Year Plan, which focus on developmental cooperation and mutual interests.

Development partnership

In a post on X, The Embassy of India in Thimphu noted that Mr. Misri and Foreign Secretary Ms. Aum Pema Choden co-chaired the third Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan. “Reviewed implementation modalities and cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under 13 FYP period,” it said.

India is extending development support of INR/Nu 10,000 crore for the 13th Plan period according to the priorities of the Bhutan government in sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, cultural heritage, health, education, energy, agriculture, skilling, and digital economy.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the large number of Bhutan-India development projects implemented under the 12th FYP.

The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated 19 schools in Bhutan, which were constructed during the 12th FYP period.

Mr. Misri is here on a two-day visit, his first foreign tour after assuming charge recently. On July 19, he called on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and met Bhutan’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Lyonpo D N Dhungyel.

