India becomes Observer in anti-piracy group

India on Wednesday acquired the Observer status in the Djibouti Code of Conduct (DCOC), the anti-piracy group of nations that provides a common platform to manage maritime security for governments on the east coast of Africa and the Arabian peninsula.
“As an Observer at the DCOC/ Jeddah Amendment, India looks forward to working together with DCOC/JA member states towards coordinating and contributing to enhanced maritime security in the Indian Ocean Region”, said the Ministry of External Affairs in a press statement.
Members of the grouping are expected to work to the “fullest possible extent” to counter maritime security threats such as piracy and oceanic terrorism.
The DCOC was founded on January 29, 2009, to counter piracy and armed robbery against ships in the Western Indian Ocean Region, the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea.
The platform underwent changes in 2017 when a high-level meeting in Jeddah adopted the “Jeddah Amendment to the Djibouti Code of Conduct 2017”. The Amendment aims to provide an economic and security foundation to the maritime needs of the participating countries.
The grouping has 18 member-states from the Red Sea, the Gulf of Aden, the East Coast of Africa and island countries in the Indian Ocean Region. The grouping also has Japan, Norway, the United Kingdom, the United States as Observers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath