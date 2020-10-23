India becomes chair of ILO governing body

India assumed the role of chair of the International Labour Organisation’s governing body for the period of October 2020 till June 2021, the Union Labour Ministry said in a statement on Friday. It is taking up the role after a gap of 35 years.

Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra will preside over the upcoming meeting of the governing body in November, it said. The ILO’s governing body is its apex executive body that decides on matters of policy, agenda and budget as well as elects the Director-General, it said.

“At Geneva, he [Mr. Chandra] would have the opportunity to interact with the senior officials and social partners of the member states. It will also provide a platform to appraise participants of the transformational initiatives taken by the government in removing the rigidities of the labour market besides making its intention clear about universalisation of social security to all workers whether in the organised or unorganised sector,” the statement said.