India became independent to give light to the whole world, says Mohan Bhagwat

August 16, 2023 02:09 am | Updated August 15, 2023 08:59 pm IST - New Delhi

While addressing a public gathering on 77th Independence Day, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Tuesday India attained independence to enlighten the world.

Mr. Bhagwat, who hoisted the tricolour at an event organised by Samartha Bharat at Vasavi Convention Hall in Bengaluru, also emphasised upon understanding the national flag, saying that protecting freedom is a continuous process. He also cautioned people against forces that do not want India to progress.

“India has to be capable to enlighten the world. Teaching the whole world to live life on the basis of knowledge, action, devotion, purity and prosperity is the purpose of our freedom,” said Mr. Bhagwat who added that Independence was an event on 15th August 1947 and after that independence is a continuous process.

“We will not ask to become the guiding force to the world. The world itself will say it,” the RSS chief said.

“We need to be alert, cautious and work on the basis of the message given by the national flag and bring the nation together so that negative forces are not successful,” he said.

