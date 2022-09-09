India bans export of broken rice

The Centre has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

After imposing 20% export duty on non-basmati rice, the Centre has banned the export of broken rice with an aim to increase domestic availability, according to a government notification.

"Export Policy of broken rice ...is amended from ‘Free’ to ‘Prohibited’," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification dated September 8, 2022.

The notification comes into effect from September 9, 2022.

Provisions under the Foreign Trade Policy 2015-2020 regarding the transitional arrangement shall not be applicable to this notification, it added.

The government on Thursday imposed a 20% export duty on non-basmati rice except for parboiled rice to boost domestic supplies amid a fall in area under the paddy crop in the current Kharif season.

According to a notification by the revenue department, an export duty of 20% has been imposed on 'rice in husk (paddy or rough)' and 'husked (brown) rice'.

India’s rice curbs to lift prices, stoke food inflation worries

India’s decision to curb rice exports is expected to lift world prices of the staple and trigger a rally in rival wheat and corn markets, deepening concerns over food inflation.

Rice prices in key exporters India, Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar are set to rise, traders and analysts said, hitting food importers already suffering from higher costs due to adverse weather and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“There is going to be substantial stresses on food security across many countries,” said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. “Global fundamentals could see further upside across the grains complex.”

Chicago wheat prices rose on Friday, poised for a third straight weekly gain, as India’s move and talk about Russia’s restrictions on Ukrainian grain shipments underpinned the market.

“This is an inflationary move for food prices,” said Ole Houe, director of advisory services at agriculture brokerage IKON Commodities in Sydney. “This could trigger a rally in wheat and corn prices.”

India accounts for more than 40% of global rice shipments and competes with Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan and Myanmar in the world market.

“Myanmar prices should go up by $50 a tonne while suppliers in Thailand and Vietnam will be quoting higher prices,” said one Singapore-based trader.

5% broken rice in Myanmar was quoted around $390-$395 a tonne, free on board, before India’s decision on export restrictions. In India, 5% broken white rice prices were quoted around $348 a tonne.

The decision will impact trade flows as India’s white rice prices of the variety are about $60-$70 per tonne cheaper than Thailand’s, Chookiat Ophaswongse, honorary president of the Thai Rice Exporters Association, told Reuters.

“More orders will flow for Thai and Vietnamese rice,” he said. “We have to wait and see how long this policy from India will go on for, if it is longer, it will increase demand for Thai rice exports...”

Top buyers China, Philippines to suffer

The world’s top rice importers China and the Philippines are likely to take an immediate hit with higher rice prices.

China, one of the biggest importers of Indian broken rice for use in animal feed, is expected to shift to corn, traders said.

“We expect import volumes will decrease with this ban...the new Chinese corn crop is coming to market soon and there are large volumes of other imported grains,” said Rosa Wang, analyst at Shanghai JC Intelligence Co Ltd.

“In fact there is news already about an alliance of Thailand and Vietnam planning to increase export prices. We are analysing the possible impact of these possible moves,” Mercedita Sombilla, undersecretary for policy, planning and regulations at the Philippines’ Department of Agriculture, told Reuters.

Thailand and Vietnam have agreed to cooperate on raising prices, a move aimed at increasing their leverage in the global market and boosting farmers’ incomes.