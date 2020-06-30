Watch | India's ban on 59 China-based applications

30 June 2020 16:56 IST

A video on the ban over 59 China-based apps by the Indian government

On June 29, the Government of India banned 59 apps from China-based companies. This move comes amid the border tensions between India and China.

The IT Ministry invoked its power under Section 69A of the IT Act to put a ban on the apps. The Ministry said the mobile apps were used for stealing user data. It also said there were unauthorised transfers of data to servers located outside India.

The banned apps include those for e-commerce, gaming, social media, browsing, instant messaging and file sharing. Popular Chinese apps such as TikTok, Shareit, WeChat, Club Factory and Cam Scanner are among them.

TikTok is one of the most downloaded apps in India and with over 100 million users. TikTok has said that it has been invited to meet the authorities concerned and submit clarifications.

