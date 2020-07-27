India bans 47 additional apps

NEW DELHI

27 July 2020 14:26 IST

They are mainly clones of 59 applications banned last month: official

Nearly a month after banning 59 Chinese mobile applications, the Government of India has banned the use of 47 additional mobile applications in the country.

Confirming the development, an IT Ministry official said the newly banned applications were mainly clones of the 59 applications banned last month.

Amid continuing border tensions between India and China in Ladakh, the government last month banned 59 Chinese applications, including popular ones such as TikTok, Shareit, Mi Video Call, Club Factory and Cam Scanner, citing threat to national security and sovereignty.

“... in view of the emergent nature of threats, [the government] has decided to block 59 apps... in view of information available [that] they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” the government had said.