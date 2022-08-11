India, Bangldesh review defence cooperation at annual dialogue

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar greets Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division of Bangladesh Lieutenant General Waker-Uz-Zaman in New Delhi on August 11. | Photo Credit: PTI

The fourth India-Bangladesh annual defence dialogue was held on August 11 during which the two sides reviewed ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries and expressed satisfaction that collaboration is growing despite difficulties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Defence Ministry said. Defence industrial cooperation was also discussed.

The dialogue was co-chaired by Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and Principal Staff Officer of Armed Forces Division (AFD) of Bangladesh Lt. Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman.

“The talks covered the existing bilateral exercises and training and agreed to increase the complexity of these exercises. Both sides reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and expressed commitment to further elevate engagements between the armed forces,” the Ministry said in a statement. “Various aspects of defence industrial and capability building cooperation came up for detailed discussions.”

Both sides emphasised the need to work closely to implement the $500 million line of credit extended from India for defence items, the statement said.

“It was wonderful event where both sides could project their interests and also could reflect the need for sustainable mutual cooperation between the age-old friends,” a diplomatic source said on the dialogue.

Mr. Kumar invited the Bangladeshi delegation for the upcoming Def-Expo 2022 and noted that both countries have great potential for cooperation in defence trade, co-development and joint production.

Earlier in the day, Lt. Gen. Waker-Uz-Zaman laid wreath at National War Memorial and paid homage to the fallen sodliers.

On August 11, the second India-Bangladesh tri-services staff talks were held. It was co-chaired from the Indian side by Deputy Assistant Chief of Integrated Staff, IDC(A), Brigadier Vivek Narang and Director General operation and plan directorate AFD from the Bangladesh side Brigadier General Husain Muhammad Rahaman.

The meeting was conducted in a friendly, warm and cordial atmosphere. The discussions focused on the ongoing and new initiatives taken under the ambit of existing bilateral defence cooperation mechanism of all three services and further strengthening the bilateral defence engagements.

The TSST is a forum established to boost defence cooperation between both the nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between HQ IDS and Bangladesh Armed Forces Division.