Sheikh Hasina's visit to India

India, Bangladesh sign nearly two dozen agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on her arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday night.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on her arrival at the IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday night.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Modi announces a new line of concessional credit of $4.5 billion for implementation of projects in Bangladesh.

In a bid to boost ties, India and Bangladesh on Saturday inked nearly two dozen pacts comprising defence and civil nuclear cooperation after “productive” talks between their Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

Mr. Modi held extensive discussions with Ms. Hasina on ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. He also announced a new line of concessional credit of $4.5 billion for implementation of projects in Bangladesh.

Also Read
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina during inspecting the guard of honour during ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Bangladesh PM accorded ceremonial welcome

 

Announcing an additional line of credit of $500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies, Mr. Modi said it would be driven by the country's requirement.

Teesta issue eludes solution

However, the much delayed pact on the Teesta water sharing remained elusive. Admitting that the pact was “important” for India-Bangladesh ties, Mr. Modi promised India’s commitment to the issue and said an “early solution can and will be found”.

The Teesta deal was set to be signed during then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Bangladesh in September, 2011, but was postponed at the last minute due to objections by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Teesta water is crucial for Bangladesh, especially in the lean period between December and March when the water flow often comes down to less than 1,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs.

Six-point agenda to boost India-Bangladesh trade 

Leading industry bodies of India and Bangladesh FICCI and FBCCI on Saturday brought out a six-point agenda to boost trade and investment between the neighbouring nations. Read more...

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 4, 2020 9:49:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/india-bangladesh-sign-22-agreements/article17892448.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

In This Package
Visit to India was hugely satisfying, says Hasina
Delhi, Dhaka exchange 22 deals
Six-point agenda to boost India-Bangladesh trade & investment ties
Breakfast in Khulna and lunch in Kolkata
Industry charts agenda for India-Bangladesh trade
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
PM gives security a miss to reach airport
You are reading
India, Bangladesh sign nearly two dozen agreements
Sheikh Hasina to raise water sharing with Narendra Modi
Friendship is a flowing river: Sheikh Hasina writes for The Hindu
We will be raising all water-related issues, says Bangladesh foreign minister
A new Delhi chapter for Sheikh Hasina
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Teesta hangs fire as Sheikh Hasina arrives
Tariq Karim.
‘Teesta remains a litmus test for India, Bangladesh’
Mamata to meet Hasina in New Delhi
India-Bangladesh partnership is mature, broad and strong: Foreign Minister A H Mahmud Ali
Dhaka to honour 1971 heroes
Defence MoU during Hasina’s Delhi visit
Next Story
TRENDING TODAY