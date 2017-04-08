India, Bangladesh sign nearly two dozen agreements

In a bid to boost ties, India and Bangladesh on Saturday inked nearly two dozen pacts comprising defence and civil nuclear cooperation after “productive” talks between their Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

Mr. Modi held extensive discussions with Ms. Hasina on ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. He also announced a new line of concessional credit of $4.5 billion for implementation of projects in Bangladesh.

Announcing an additional line of credit of $500 million to Bangladesh for military supplies, Mr. Modi said it would be driven by the country's requirement.

Teesta issue eludes solution

However, the much delayed pact on the Teesta water sharing remained elusive. Admitting that the pact was “important” for India-Bangladesh ties, Mr. Modi promised India’s commitment to the issue and said an “early solution can and will be found”.

The Teesta deal was set to be signed during then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to Bangladesh in September, 2011, but was postponed at the last minute due to objections by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Teesta water is crucial for Bangladesh, especially in the lean period between December and March when the water flow often comes down to less than 1,000 cusecs from 5,000 cusecs.

