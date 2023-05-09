HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India, Bangladesh share deep ties; no one can undermine our bilateral relations, says Amit Shah

Amit Shah said the BJP government at the Centre, since 2014, has stressed on improving border infrastructure and connectivity.

May 09, 2023 03:12 pm | Updated 03:12 pm IST - Petrapole (WB)

PTI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the foundation stone laying and the inaugural ceremony of various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the BSF, on May 9, 2023. Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the foundation stone laying and the inaugural ceremony of various development projects of the Land Port Authority of India and the BSF, on May 9, 2023. Twitter/@AmitShah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on May 9 said that India and Bangladesh share deep ties, with a history of intertwined culture and language, and as such, no one can undermine the good bilateral relations between the two nations.

Mr. Shah was on a visit to the India-Bangladesh border at Petrapole in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several projects of the Land Ports Authority of India and the Border Security Force (BSF).

“India shares deep ties with Bangladesh. Our culture, religion, customs and lifestyle have been intertwined for thousands of years. No one can ever break our ties with Bangladesh. India has played a key role in Bangladesh’s history. The BSF has played a major role in the Liberation War of 1971,” he said at the programme.

Lauding the role of the Land Ports Authority of India in strengthening relations with neighbours, Shah said that trade of ₹18,000 crore, through the Authority, in the financial year 2016-17 has now crossed ₹30,000 crore.

“The Land Ports Authority of India not only strengthens the country’s economy but also acts as an ambassador of the nation at our borders. It helps strengthen our bilateral relations with our neighbours,” he said.

Mr. Shah said the BJP government at the Centre, since 2014, has stressed on improving border infrastructure and connectivity.

“Our policy is clear. We want strong infrastructure and better connectivity in bordering areas to boost business and trade,” he said.

He lauded the role of the BSF in guarding the nation's borders.

Related Topics

national government / West Bengal / India-Bangladesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.